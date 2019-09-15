Profund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $2.10 Million; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $847,100 as Share Value Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 494.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,169 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 31,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 402,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.21M, down from 434,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 6,200 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 15.74 million shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc stated it has 37,843 shares. Family holds 3.55% or 45,728 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx reported 57,440 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 21,396 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 119,754 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt owns 47,419 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cheviot Value Management Limited has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Cap Management reported 0.17% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 5.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 15,478 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 157,698 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Capwealth Ltd reported 11,359 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Advsrs has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Foster Motley has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 66,127 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrow owns 8,496 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 3,154 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability owns 11,019 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Registered Advisor has 9,339 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Co accumulated 11,420 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.48% or 157,718 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 169,600 shares.