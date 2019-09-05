Profund Advisors Has Raised China Life Ins Co LTD (LFC) Holding; METRO CL A ORDINARY SHARES (MTRAF) Sellers Decreased By 3.18% Their Shorts

METRO INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. MTRAF’s SI was 1.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 1.72M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1112 days are for METRO INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s short sellers to cover MTRAF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 220 shares traded. Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) stake by 48.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 44,723 shares as China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 136,443 shares with $1.83M value, up from 91,720 last quarter. China Life Ins Co Ltd now has $104.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 152,155 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET PREMIUMS EARNED 506.9B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE RENEWAL PREMIUMS MAY RISE 70B YUAN IN 2018:PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China); 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601628.SS 2628.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 32.253 BILLION YUAN VS 19.127 BILLION YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – China Life Insurance Says First Quarter Profit May Soar 130%; 14/05/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE JAN.-APRIL INSURANCE PREMIUM INCOME 47B YUAN; 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Sell Stake in China Life Insurer; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – COMPANY AND CLIC AGREE CLP&C TO CONVERT ITS UNDISTRIBUTED PROFITS INTO SHARE CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – China Life first-quarter profit up 120 pct; 13/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – ACCUMULATED PREMIUM INCOME FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2018 WAS ABOUT RMB243.4 BLN

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It operates supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meats, frozen foods, bakery and deli products, and pastry and charcutery products, as well as perishable products. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The firm also acts as a franchisor and distributor for 184 drugstores owned by independent pharmacists.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 13,552 shares to 55,725 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 6,252 shares and now owns 25,184 shares. Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was reduced too.