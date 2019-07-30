Profund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $851,271 as Stock Value Declined; Eaton Vance Management Lifted Its Intuit (INTU) Stake by $7.41 Million

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 2.96 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 28,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 498,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.43M, up from 470,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $281.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M worth of stock.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,189 shares to 39,469 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,470 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Murphy Mngmt holds 17,044 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.17% or 15,099 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 3,348 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 265,053 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Davis R M has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Birmingham Capital Co Al invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 574,870 were reported by Guardian Trust. Foster Dykema Cabot And Comm Ma holds 0.12% or 5,748 shares. Legacy Capital Partners Inc invested in 2,425 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 341,014 are held by Bollard Grp Limited Company. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,295 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 3.51M shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 3,693 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company Incorporated has 6,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 11,510 shares to 523,177 shares, valued at $59.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,611 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

