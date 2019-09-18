Profund Advisors Has Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Nexstar Broadcasting Group Has 0.93 Sentiment

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc (NXST) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 116 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 125 sold and decreased holdings in Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 44.35 million shares, down from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 16 to 12 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 95 Increased: 73 New Position: 43.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 44.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 4,642 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)'s stock rose 5.29%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 15,129 shares with $1.21M value, up from 10,487 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $43.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 17.14 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 14.35% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for 535,735 shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.54 million shares or 11.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skytop Capital Management Llc has 11.18% invested in the company for 130,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 10.73% in the stock. Windacre Partnership Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

