Profund Advisors Has Increased By $419,671 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Shorts at Arrow Electronics (ARW) Lowered By 5.63%

Profund Advisors Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 2,513 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 14,607 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 12,094 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $123.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) had a decrease of 5.63% in short interest. ARW’s SI was 2.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.63% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 671,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW)’s short sellers to cover ARW’s short positions. The SI to Arrow Electronics Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 429,592 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Profund Advisors Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 9,239 shares to 38,128 valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evergy Inc stake by 5,704 shares and now owns 19,680 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp has 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smith Moore & has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.99% or 28,196 shares. Reaves W H & Com accumulated 660,774 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Alta Ltd Liability holds 2.71% or 275,601 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,193 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,208 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,631 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 234,584 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 120,694 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 3,126 shares. 6,028 are held by Usca Ria Limited Company. Barbara Oil Com owns 1,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

