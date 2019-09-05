Profund Advisors Has Decreased Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Value Rose; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $3.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 160,546 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 8,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 47,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 1.93 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $73.67 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.46% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Peoples Services reported 100 shares. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 16,001 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 453 shares. Prns Ltd holds 58,508 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Monetary Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Raymond James & Assocs reported 122,349 shares stake. Harvey Cap stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A owns 38,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 175 shares.

More recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wright Invsts Inc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harbour Invest Lc invested 1.92% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 52,512 shares in its portfolio. Coastline has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,525 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc reported 3,949 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 5,218 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. 2,660 are held by Sfmg Ltd. 678,750 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.27% or 18,681 shares. Bangor National Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Somerset Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,616 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 12,446 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,344 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.08 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.