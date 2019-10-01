Profund Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Stock Rose; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $3.29 Million

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 41,049 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 224,687 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 166,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.12M, up from 136,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 80,505 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated owns 18,016 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0.06% or 42,785 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 41,363 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 155,650 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 95,231 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Smithfield stated it has 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Usa Finance Portformulas Corp invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Morgan Stanley owns 282,463 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.09% or 38,328 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,387 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.92% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 25,976 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 202,544 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 34,600 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,071 shares to 22,272 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.