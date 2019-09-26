Profund Advisors Has Decreased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $543,088 as Market Value Rose; As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Increased Holding

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 4,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 43,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 48,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 1.92 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 3.83M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,792 shares to 234,243 shares, valued at $68.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 13,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,668 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,071 shares to 22,272 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital invested in 0.35% or 137,372 shares. Beacon reported 8,019 shares stake. 7.58M were reported by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). America First Investment Lc reported 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Group has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 158,153 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 932,227 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 5,354 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 9,982 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 26,989 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gotham Asset Management Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 93,113 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest invested in 0.28% or 90,521 shares. Cambridge Trust Co invested in 0.01% or 2,036 shares.