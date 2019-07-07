Profund Advisors Has Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding By $426,804; VITRO DIAGNOSTICS (VODG) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,081 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 24,816 shares with $2.11M value, down from 29,897 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 1.23 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

VITRO DIAGNOSTICS INC (OTCMKTS:VODG) had an increase of 100% in short interest. VODG’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 600 shares previously. With 5,500 avg volume, 0 days are for VITRO DIAGNOSTICS INC (OTCMKTS:VODG)’s short sellers to cover VODG’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.82% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.205. About 15,923 shares traded or 90.85% up from the average. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 12,391 shares to 91,086 valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,931 shares and now owns 21,511 shares. Box Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 1,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 21 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 12,981 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 21,883 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,200 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 1,725 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 207,752 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 73,623 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 2,289 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank holds 0.09% or 3,834 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Iberiabank Corporation owns 41,699 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore downgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.64 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.