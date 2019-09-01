Profund Advisors Has Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Stake by $373,520; Market Valuation Declined; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Market Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.29 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, down from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 283,295 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 41,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 35,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.13M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $31.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3.23% or 5.93M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 624,015 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 27,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Company accumulated 285,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 159,449 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 33,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins reported 0.04% stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mariner Ltd holds 0% or 8,580 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 104,485 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 52,706 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O also bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares. Flynn Edward T also bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares.