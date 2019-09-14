Profund Advisors Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Argyll Research Cut Its Position by $2.02 Million

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 638,369 shares traded or 233.24% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 40,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, up from 35,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.13 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.