Profund Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) as Stock Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered by $32.48 Million Its Stake

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,816 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 29,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 780,745 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 550,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644.51 million, down from 11.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 6.21 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89M for 33.56 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. 29 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,283. 55 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,654 were bought by Cawley Timothy. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 90 shares worth $7,615 on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P bought $518 worth of stock or 6 shares. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NY passes its own Green New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon releases recast segment results in alignment with its new operating model – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon provides unlimited calling, texting and data to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.