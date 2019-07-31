Profund Advisors Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 592,360 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 12,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,193 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 68,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 638,733 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,485 shares to 54,570 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).