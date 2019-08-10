Profund Advisors Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Position by $934,167 as Valuation Rose; Drexel Morgan & Company Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $429,600

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 70,714 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 89,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,083 shares to 9,485 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.