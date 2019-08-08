Profund Advisors Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A LTD Vt Sh (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 1.01 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 8,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 47,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 490,390 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,180 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Washington Trust invested 0.91% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Vermont invested in 61,688 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 285,014 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 158,393 shares. Somerset holds 2.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,616 shares. Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 8,895 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Oklahoma reported 1,200 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Somerset Gru Llc reported 15,962 shares stake. Country Club Na accumulated 31,081 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 7,100 are owned by Curbstone Financial Mgmt.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) by 6,022 shares to 16,628 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 32,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 24.42 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19,100 shares to 92,770 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX).