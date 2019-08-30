Profund Advisors Cut Dominion Energy (D) Position By $772,160; Cortina Asset Management Upped Aar (AIR) Position By $627,264

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Aar Corp (AIR) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 19,602 shares as Aar Corp (AIR)’s stock rose 24.51%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 159,791 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 140,189 last quarter. Aar Corp now has $1.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 56,330 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 13.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 62,796 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 72,956 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 951,239 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Profund Advisors Llc increased Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) stake by 8,192 shares to 21,431 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 2,171 shares and now owns 7,441 shares. China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc, California-based fund reported 5,449 shares. Research Global holds 0.6% or 24.51 million shares. Schmidt P J Invest reported 38,366 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0.1% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,134 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0.08% or 13,751 shares. St James Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 4.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hl Financial Ser Ltd Company invested in 63,774 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 178,185 shares. Reliant Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,075 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tokio Marine Asset reported 36,144 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Element Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 17,484 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.90% above currents $77.36 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Friday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 56,216 shares to 176,878 valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 6,403 shares and now owns 87,263 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

