Profund Advisors Cut Ameren (AEE) Holding by $330,763 as Market Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Declined While Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 4,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,568 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 24,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares to 46,575 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 88,132 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 1.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 270,796 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt has 123,169 shares. Montag A & invested in 35,593 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). S&Co reported 112,717 shares stake. 12,109 are owned by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29.09 million shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability holds 175,638 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,888 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested in 29,321 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 155,255 shares. Schaller Inv invested in 21,253 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 138,913 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 886,893 shares stake. Pnc Financial Serv Inc holds 0% or 29,809 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc stated it has 1.02 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Conning Inc owns 5,130 shares. Wedgewood Prns accumulated 0.04% or 6,900 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.16% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 12,900 shares. American Century Companies Inc reported 1.95M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.08% or 3,257 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,465 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 50 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 20,433 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,361 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,083 shares to 9,485 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 22,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

