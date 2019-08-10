Profund Advisors Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $345,618; Stock Price Rose; As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted by $2.67 Million Its Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 49,883 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 9,655 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.