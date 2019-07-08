Profund Advisors Boosted Its Idex (IEX) Holding; Blackrock Position in Embraer S A (ERJ) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 2,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,742 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $170.7. About 40,579 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 150,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 634,157 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 483,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 85,397 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. – Norway’s Widerøe Completes First Revenue Flight of an E190-E2; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insys Therapeutics Inc New (NASDAQ:INSY) by 114,935 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 38,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated reported 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Profund Ltd Llc has 7,742 shares. Snyder Lp reported 3.53% stake. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 8,411 shares. Daiwa Grp stated it has 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 6,301 shares. Shell Asset Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 811,311 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 58 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd reported 2,332 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 165 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 293,523 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 7,900 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 14,426 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 67,165 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 7,896 shares to 9,221 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 6,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,973 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.