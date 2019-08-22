Profund Advisors Boosted Grubhub (GRUB) Stake; Shorts at PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PATAF) Raised By 50%

PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PATAF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. PATAF’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 1,000 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 1 days are for PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PATAF)’s short sellers to cover PATAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 26.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 10,010 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 47,115 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 37,105 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 670,533 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 7,747 shares to 38,929 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 13,552 shares and now owns 55,725 shares. Evergy Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 56.12% above currents $60.96 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9100 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26.