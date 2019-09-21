Profit Investment Management Trimmed Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $922,532; Share Value Rose; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $5.73 Million

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 220,752 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 179,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 314,287 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, down from 493,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.50 million shares traded or 128.07% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 29,438 shares to 110,274 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $40.06M for 57.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Veritable Lp accumulated 1,527 shares. U S Invsts Incorporated reported 5,431 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Manhattan owns 1,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Profit Investment Management stated it has 2.67% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Credit Agricole S A owns 6,825 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 2,243 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 4,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 600 shares. Pnc Grp reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 1.57 million shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Equifax teaming up with FICO to sell consumer data – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fair Isaac Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.19M for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 6,250 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp, Japan-based fund reported 178,472 shares. Alpine Assoc Incorporated holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.31M shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 131,094 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 7,181 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 31,245 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 47,802 shares stake. Covington Cap Management invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 6,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,105 shares. Marlowe Ptnrs LP reported 7% stake. Landscape Management Lc reported 32,871 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Global Managing Partner Of Sequoia Capital Buys Medallia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,255 shares to 124,779 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).