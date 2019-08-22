Profit Investment Management Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) Lowered by $1.17 Million; North American Management Increased Sysco (SYY) Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $352.55. About 73,400 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 83,943 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 78,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 1.06M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 35,685 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 44,221 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.15% or 436,861 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 136,179 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Oppenheimer & owns 32,383 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,625 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6.63 million shares. 15,004 were accumulated by Nbt Comml Bank N A New York. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 115,297 shares. 37,911 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 4,941 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation invested 0.55% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has 27,975 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.13% or 27,333 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 12,679 shares to 139,897 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

