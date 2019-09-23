Profit Investment Management Raised Its G (GIII) Stake; Medifast (MED) Shorts Up By 3.08%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. MED’s SI was 1.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 1.47 million shares previously. With 240,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s short sellers to cover MED’s short positions. The SI to Medifast Inc’s float is 13.25%. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 393,136 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M

Profit Investment Management Llc increased G (GIII) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Profit Investment Management Llc acquired 10,893 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Profit Investment Management Llc holds 112,690 shares with $3.32 million value, up from 101,797 last quarter. G now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 647,317 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 1.47M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 59,510 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,143 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 4,075 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Schroder Investment Gru invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.01% or 164,627 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 123 shares. Fmr Limited has 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Cap Mgmt Llc has 1.48% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 245,714 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc owns 6,760 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.02% or 840 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 95 shares.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Among 6 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $4300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 16.38% above currents $24.06 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America downgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $2100 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 19. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3400 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2000 target in Thursday, August 29 report.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. The insider GOLDFARB MORRIS bought $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 14,000 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 134,470 shares. Scout Investments has invested 0.1% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 17,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc owns 65 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 830 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,174 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.46 million shares stake. Goldentree Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Palisade Mngmt Limited Com Nj reported 0.56% stake. Westwood Holding Group has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,169 were accumulated by Affinity Inv Advisors Llc.