Profit Investment Management Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $922,532; Stock Rose; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Tdam Usa Upped Holding by $643,300

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 12,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 305,127 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34M, up from 292,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 447,868 shares traded or 79.84% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,218 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,266 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 165,530 shares. 5,578 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 952,382 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 19,694 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 35,088 shares. Violich Capital Inc stated it has 37,622 shares. S&Co Inc reported 0.03% stake. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Garnet Equity Capital reported 4.58% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Century Companies stated it has 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Td Asset owns 2.65M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 200,000 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp has 212 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Conestoga Advsr Lc reported 0.11% stake. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ghp Inv Advsr reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 67,345 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 11,694 shares in its portfolio. Partner Inv Mngmt Lp holds 0.59% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,761 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Paloma Ptnrs Commerce reported 1,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 2,455 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 5,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc has 30,434 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc reported 77,703 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 29,438 shares to 110,274 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 57.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.