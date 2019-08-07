Profit Investment Management Lowered By $1.27 Million Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased By $16.61 Million Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) stake by 227.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 319,400 shares as Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 19.27%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 459,500 shares with $24.29 million value, up from 140,100 last quarter. Spirit Airls Inc now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 715,728 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as Epam Sys Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Profit Investment Management Llc holds 22,316 shares with $3.77M value, down from 29,820 last quarter. Epam Sys Inc now has $10.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $179.91. About 437,211 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 156,678 shares stake. Verition Fund Limited invested in 7,899 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 717,036 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 35,804 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 20,562 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112 shares. First Mercantile Communication invested in 8,062 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 4,164 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has 0.07% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 11,086 shares. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 116 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,386 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 6,600 shares.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spirit (SAVE) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 CASM View Weak, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cricket-England battle to save Ashes opener after Smith’s second ton – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How I Saved $1,346 in 18 Months by Refinancing My Student Loans – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit (SAVE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Airlines has $83 highest and $6400 lowest target. $70.60’s average target is 70.94% above currents $41.3 stock price. Spirit Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $83 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SAVE in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $7,501 was bought by Wiggins Rocky. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was made by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 326 shares. Carroll Associates owns 1,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 118 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 709,738 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.37% or 52,719 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.91 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,300 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 264,464 shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 6,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 517 shares.