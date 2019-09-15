Profit Investment Management Increases Holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ); As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Its Position

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 29,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 80,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.60M shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. It closed at $13.26 lastly. It is down 3.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 119,600 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 630,462 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). First Tru LP owns 265,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 38,500 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 23,401 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,599 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 59,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 286,996 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Verition Fund Management Limited Co stated it has 23,363 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Ny has 0.12% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts owns 15,578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 227,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,500 were reported by Covington Capital Management. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Confluence Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 782,087 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 33,061 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 133,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 12,615 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability reported 17,345 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 41,705 shares.

