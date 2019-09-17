Profit Investment Management Increased G (GIII) Position By $315,897; Dpw Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Sellers Decreased By 39.47% Their Shorts

Profit Investment Management Llc increased G (GIII) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Profit Investment Management Llc acquired 10,893 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Profit Investment Management Llc holds 112,690 shares with $3.32 million value, up from 101,797 last quarter. G now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 597,966 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN

Dpw Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) had a decrease of 39.47% in short interest. DPW’s SI was 699,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.47% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 4.86 million avg volume, 0 days are for Dpw Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s short sellers to cover DPW’s short positions. The SI to Dpw Holdings Inc’s float is 15.9%. It closed at $3.04 lastly. It is down 98.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DPW News: 17/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Hosts Investor Webcast Today at 3:30 PM PDT; 21/05/2018 – DPW Holdings Backs FY18 Rev $44M-$49M; 25/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Receives Capital from Philou Ventures; 05/04/2018 – DPW to Participate at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DPW HOLDINGS REPORTS PRICING OF $6M REGISTERED OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Issues Annual 10-K Report for FYE 2017; 02/05/2018 – Super Crypto Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform; 21/05/2018 – DPW Holdings Reports March 31, 2018 Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Enertec Systems; 12/03/2018 – DPW Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.57 million. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap owns 128,600 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 830 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Geode Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 578,358 shares. Axa accumulated 80,713 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 37,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zpr Investment Mgmt holds 1.41% or 23,530 shares. Phocas reported 154,294 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). First Lp invested in 0% or 45,659 shares. 98,580 are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 1492 Mngmt Ltd stated it has 31,305 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.06% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 88,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $2000 lowest target. $29.38’s average target is 13.35% above currents $25.92 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Needham.