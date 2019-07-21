Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.17 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increased Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 2.36M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $340.63. About 188,722 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 83,453 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,093 shares. Gradient Invests Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,833 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 0.69% or 10,258 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lta stated it has 47,662 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com accumulated 11,122 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 54,666 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadinha & Company Ltd Llc holds 2,752 shares. First Merchants holds 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 25,775 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 2.03 million shares. Bailard has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,064 shares. Cullinan Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 58,525 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 117,666 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 1 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 44,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,943 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners owns 25 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.17% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 219,106 shares. 475,653 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. 11,694 were reported by Eaton Vance. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.04% or 747 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.06% or 28,600 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 27 shares. 1,500 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 6,400 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,341 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Com reported 494 shares stake. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 34,365 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 10,046 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. Wehmann James M sold $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, February 5. Wells Stuart sold $1.91 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was made by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.18M were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot.