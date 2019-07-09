Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Insperity (NSP) Stake; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC) Sentiment Is 0.62

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 26 cut down and sold positions in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 5.75 million shares, down from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased Insperity Inc (NSP) stake by 17.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Insperity Inc (NSP)’s stock declined 7.12%. The Profit Investment Management Llc holds 29,039 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 35,039 last quarter. Insperity Inc now has $5.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 248,729 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 49,503 shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 25.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $67.23 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 39.36 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 177,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,141 shares.

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AGTC Announces New Leadership Appointments Nasdaq:AGTC – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ObsEva Ends Recruitment in Second Uterine Fibroids Study – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharma Focuses on Firdapse Launch & Label Expansion – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme Announces Positive Interim Data on Lead Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47 million for 45.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Insperity Inc (NSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ITT Inc. (ITT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insperity Opens Tampa Office – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Insperity (NSP) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,752 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Rothschild Communications Asset Management Us Inc owns 0.65% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 489,856 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Psagot Invest House invested in 15,300 shares. Eam Ltd Llc owns 15,936 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Scout Investments has 0.19% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 75,624 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com accumulated 91,460 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 208 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 15,640 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest holds 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 1,916 shares. Lord Abbett And owns 459,541 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 592,460 shares.