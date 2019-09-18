Profit Investment Management Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $458,736; As Methode Electrs (MEI) Share Value Rose, Holder Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Position

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say –

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 56,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 260,552 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

