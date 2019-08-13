Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Insperity (NSP) as Share Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Its Holding by $419,352 as Share Value Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 16,588 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 12,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 1.51 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 315,680 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.75M shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma stated it has 24,923 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker Capital Inc holds 12,019 shares. Pictet Bancorporation reported 28,895 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 19 shares. New England Rech & Management reported 10,225 shares stake. 7,674 were accumulated by Ims Mgmt. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Blair William And Il accumulated 13,073 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 14,476 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 4,525 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 122 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12,832 shares to 5,835 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,082 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtn Lc Ny reported 2.87% stake. Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 16,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 29,157 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has 2,825 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,332 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 5,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Group owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 7,559 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 296,965 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 63,745 shares. 29,895 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 2,104 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).