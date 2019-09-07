Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.17 Million; Van Eck Associates Cut Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position by $12.72 Million as Stock Price Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 374,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.58 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 322,230 shares traded or 40.18% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 186,955 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 164,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,261 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

