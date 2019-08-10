Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose; Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,492 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

