Profit Investment Management Has Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $1.17 Million; Shares Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 193,538 shares traded or 112.68% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $331.32. About 120,073 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy has 2,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,086 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 19,739 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 6,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Qs Limited Liability has 10,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,677 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 5,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com holds 21,277 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,830 shares. 1,122 are held by Mariner Llc. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Scadina Mark R, worth $2.32M on Wednesday, February 6. $1.18M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. Wehmann James M also sold $1.95 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767.

