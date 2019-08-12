Profit Investment Management Decreased Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $1.27 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 4.58 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $186.16. About 241,597 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 11,564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 20,907 shares. New England Research & Mngmt Inc invested in 22,400 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 17,487 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv reported 35,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,456 were reported by First Interstate State Bank. Boston Advsrs Limited stated it has 214,376 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Farmers Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 600 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 57,680 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,922 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 213,451 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Raymond James Services reported 32,178 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 14,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 507,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 1.62% or 338,614 shares in its portfolio. 109,068 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 0.44% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,839 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 31 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.37% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mariner Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 13 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bamco New York stated it has 80,544 shares.