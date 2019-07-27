Profit Investment Management Decreased Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $1.17 Million; Shares Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,035 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, down from 198,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 101,766 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Scadina Mark R. On Friday, February 8 Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,860 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 10,400 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 1,048 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Lc has 4,128 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd owns 73,289 shares. 22,932 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.36% or 134,209 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested in 13,789 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 58,967 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 18,166 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,894 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,426 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 17,748 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

