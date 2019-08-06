Profit Investment Management Decreased Insperity (NSP) Stake; Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered By $728,000 Its Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) stake by 47.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $840,000 value, down from 95,500 last quarter. Fireeye Inc (Call) now has $2.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 4.27M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased Insperity Inc (NSP) stake by 17.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Insperity Inc (NSP)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Profit Investment Management Llc holds 29,039 shares with $3.59M value, down from 35,039 last quarter. Insperity Inc now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.73% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 506,867 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. 7,998 shares valued at $1.02 million were sold by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 shares valued at $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11. RAWSON RICHARD G also sold $6.98M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S. $3.76 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by SARVADI PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,429 are owned by Marietta Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 42,920 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 11,258 shares. 167,278 are owned by Principal Fin Grp. 9,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp reported 11,312 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Lp has invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 1,350 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.04% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mackay Shields has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 592,460 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. FireEye has $27 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20’s average target is 50.49% above currents $13.29 stock price. FireEye had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Ltd reported 3.79% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 33,867 shares in its portfolio. Fmr invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cap Fund Management has 0.08% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 296,208 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 251,287 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 3,606 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested in 0.05% or 32,500 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 160,000 shares. 351,122 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. 341 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 147,655 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 90,540 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 64,000 shares to 66,000 valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svmk Inc (Call) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.