Profit Investment Management Cut Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Valuation Rose; Home Depot Ord (HD) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.57. About 1.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $369.25. About 122,797 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $38.00 million for 67.88 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 42,619 shares. Bluemountain Lc reported 11,813 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wetherby Asset Management has 2,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 565 shares. Ajo LP reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sg Americas Lc holds 2,177 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 11,595 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 41,027 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset owns 37,249 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. 11,819 were reported by Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. First Western Cap Management Co has 5.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,944 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.23% or 10,090 shares. James Inv Research, Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. Essex Financial holds 0.87% or 14,993 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 13,103 shares. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alphamark Advsrs Lc stated it has 641 shares. Natixis holds 680,847 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 11,680 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Illinois-based Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

