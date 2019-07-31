Profit Investment Management Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.39 Million as Stock Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $349.88. About 112,800 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Best Practices For Tracking Online Banking Activity – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Leonard Michael S sold $470,767. Shares for $2.32 million were sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Wehmann James M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C reported 1.17 million shares. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 1,048 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 240,270 shares. 177,522 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,739 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 219,106 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 359,147 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc owns 16,988 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 22,344 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 5,880 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.