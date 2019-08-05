Profit Investment Management Cut Epam Sys (EPAM) Holding by $1.27 Million; Share Price Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Holding by $2.55 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 139,544 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 260,177 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M

Another recent and important Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares to 283,056 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset accumulated 1,697 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 81,208 shares. Oak Ridge Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 265,703 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.23% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Inc Ct has invested 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Farr Miller And Washington Dc reported 4,916 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma invested in 0.05% or 680,762 shares. 37,661 were reported by Mitchell. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1,983 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Com owns 1,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.06% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 47,000 shares. Hartwell J M LP has 10.84% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 352,397 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66M for 46.37 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

