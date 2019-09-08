Profire Energy (PFIE) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Ems Capital LP Cut Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $395,008 as Market Valuation Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 61,951 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 258,176 shares. Pnc Finance Gp Inc reported 65,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 6,495 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Parametric Port Limited Company has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Perritt Capital Mgmt owns 1.03 million shares. Mai Mgmt has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Strs Ohio owns 110,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 10,200 shares. Amica Mutual Com owns 276,298 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc invested in 454,379 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,858 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 25,000 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.45 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares to 204,500 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Madison Corp by 453,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 55,527 shares. Psagot House has 1,001 shares. Zweig stated it has 18,530 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,295 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.74% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). National Pension Service invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Miles Capital holds 0.3% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company stated it has 19,011 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 19,796 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 18,671 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 21,811 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.64% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Virtu Financial Llc invested in 0.15% or 20,231 shares. Comm Natl Bank reported 18,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $71.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).