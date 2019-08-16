Profire Energy (PFIE) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Stake by $14.37 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 181,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.92 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 4.17M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 127,783 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 41,700 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 1.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 8,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.30M shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3,279 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Com accumulated 0.21% or 3,910 shares. Cadinha Co holds 0.29% or 18,675 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 3.86M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 146.07 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Wetherby Asset reported 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hamel Assocs reported 21,100 shares stake. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 62,600 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Citigroup reported 2.50M shares. Edgewood Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 76,014 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 150,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,135 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 182,084 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc holds 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) or 65,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 177 shares. Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 15,252 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt holds 211,643 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 154,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,858 shares. Mai Capital Management has 25,000 shares. 25,908 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co. Marshall Wace Llp reported 74,628 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd has 252,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Lc stated it has 720,322 shares.