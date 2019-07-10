Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.71 N/A 0.12 12.58 Basic Energy Services Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -5.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Profire Energy Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -16.3%

Liquidity

8.9 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. Its rival Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Profire Energy Inc. and Basic Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Profire Energy Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 212.50% upside potential. On the other hand, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s potential upside is 128.43% and its average target price is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Profire Energy Inc. looks more robust than Basic Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of Profire Energy Inc. shares and 87.9% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Profire Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59% Basic Energy Services Inc. 2.02% -19.68% -48.68% -66.45% -82.58% -34.11%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has 7.59% stronger performance while Basic Energy Services Inc. has -34.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats Basic Energy Services Inc.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.