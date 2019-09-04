Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Both Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.68 N/A 0.12 12.17 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Profire Energy Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP. Andeavor Logistics LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Profire Energy Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Profire Energy Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Andeavor Logistics LP’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Profire Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Profire Energy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Profire Energy Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 36.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 64.18% are Andeavor Logistics LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has 0.69% stronger performance while Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.