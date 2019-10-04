Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Vermillion (VRML)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PFIE’s profit would be $1.45 million giving it 14.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Profire Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 27,047 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

Vermillion Inc (VRML) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in Vermillion Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.62 million shares, up from 15.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vermillion Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $86.29 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.14 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.

The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.0331 during the last trading session, reaching $0.413. About 288,582 shares traded or 36.92% up from the average. Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) has risen 30.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.49% the S&P500.