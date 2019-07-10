Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Profire Energy Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Profire Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Profire Energy Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. N/A 2 12.58 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Profire Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Profire Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

With consensus target price of $5, Profire Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Profire Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Profire Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Profire Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Profire Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Profire Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.08 shows that Profire Energy Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Profire Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.