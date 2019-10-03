Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 0.98 32.68M 0.12 12.17 FTS International Inc. 3 -0.46 32.15M 1.14 3.48

Demonstrates Profire Energy Inc. and FTS International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. FTS International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Profire Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 2,058,323,360.84% 13% 11.9% FTS International Inc. 1,143,883,868.21% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4. Competitively, FTS International Inc. has 2.4 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and FTS International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FTS International Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively FTS International Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.95, with potential upside of 97.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Profire Energy Inc. shares and 77.7% of FTS International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, FTS International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has 0.69% stronger performance while FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats FTS International Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.