Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.54 N/A 0.12 12.58 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.27 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -20.5%

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy Inc. has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Profire Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Profire Energy Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Profire Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 247.22% at a $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is $6.33, which is potential 141.60% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Profire Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profire Energy Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 93.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.