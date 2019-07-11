Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Stake Maintained by Perritt Capital Management Inc; Osterweis Capital Management Cut Air Lease (AL) Stake by $446,386 as Stock Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 757,918 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, down from 771,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 330,597 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 8,696 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE)

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.66 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vista Outdoor: Savage Arms Is Sold! Hooray? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airbus Has a Solid Start at the 2019 Paris Air Show – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 101,000 shares. Amer Grp Inc reported 1,743 shares. 11,445 were reported by Jefferies Group Lc. Davenport & Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,605 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,466 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 0.53% or 858,040 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 143,076 shares in its portfolio. Old National Savings Bank In accumulated 0.05% or 25,197 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,328 shares. 20,194 were reported by Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 85,720 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 80,784 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar, Colorado-based fund reported 138,843 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 74,628 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 27,135 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.03% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 26,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 177 shares. 192,379 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Limited Liability. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 17,858 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 182,084 shares. 1.08 million are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.03M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability owns 795,647 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 344,900 shares.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profire Delivers, Investors Yawn On Lack Of Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profire Energy Is A Long-Run Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Profire Energy, Inc. Provides Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Estimate – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.