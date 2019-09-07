Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $632,704 as Valuation Declined; Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding by $86.16 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 449 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 billion, up from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 61,951 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Management invested in 0.69% or 1.03M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 223,676 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 182,084 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Westwood Mngmt Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 200,991 shares. Perkins Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 8,101 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 25,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 177 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 1.08M shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 454,379 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 74,628 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 9,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares to 321,250 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 158,780 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Johnson Gru holds 0.13% or 7,569 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 74,401 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares stated it has 42,992 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management accumulated 9,244 shares. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 88,053 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. 1,858 were reported by Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 870,549 shares. Mitchell Mgmt reported 12,826 shares stake. Capital Global Invsts reported 16.20 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 469,969 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Grassi Management invested in 38,229 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Family owns 2.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,666 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 12,778 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 3,125 shares to 5,950 shares, valued at $299.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl/A (NASDAQ:FB) by 173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,607 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.